Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $37,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,245,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,204,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after buying an additional 105,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,393,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,237 shares of company stock valued at $26,893,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $461.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

