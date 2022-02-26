Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 2,336 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 391,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,855,000 after purchasing an additional 117,830 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $250.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

