Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 2,917 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $246.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.40. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

