Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 36,845 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 98.7% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 22.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 242,542 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,869,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

