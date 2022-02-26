Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 8,340 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,289 shares of company stock worth $8,676,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

