Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $42.83 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

