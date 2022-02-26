Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.