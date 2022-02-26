Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,030,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 13.80% of SeaSpine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 43.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 475,686 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 293,649 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 714,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPNE shares. StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

