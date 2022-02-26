Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,580,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $302.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.68 and its 200 day moving average is $292.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.38 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

