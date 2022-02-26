Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.35% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

