Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 132,073 Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Akouos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Akouos alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of AKUS opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. Akouos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $189.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.