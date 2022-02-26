Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

LOW stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.93 and its 200 day moving average is $227.88. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

