Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.15.

Shares of CME stock opened at $239.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $6,680,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

