Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,421 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

DUK stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.