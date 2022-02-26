Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,991 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $517.49 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

