Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,336 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after buying an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $250.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

