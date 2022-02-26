Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,542 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Independent Bank worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 749,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $85.93 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

