Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 276,608 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,608 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Plains GP worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,651 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.93 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Plains GP Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.