Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 3,465 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $53,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PYPL stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

