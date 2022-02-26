Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,922 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 728.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,692,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 1,488,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

AIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About Apartment Investment and Management (Get Rating)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.