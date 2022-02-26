Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.48 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

A number of analysts have commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

