Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.13% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,172,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

NYSE:AIT opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

