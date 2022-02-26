Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 4,755,000 Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 792.50% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000.

SPUC opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

