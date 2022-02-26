Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 170,780 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $138.37.

