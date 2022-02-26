Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $63,070,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 67.2% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 901,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 623.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 818,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after acquiring an additional 606,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.87%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.