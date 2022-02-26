Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,297,000 after purchasing an additional 186,020 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,215,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,362,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 662,478 shares of company stock worth $239,382,286. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

Shares of MA opened at $369.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.46. The firm has a market cap of $360.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

