Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

NYSE OKE opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

