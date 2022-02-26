Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.54.

NYSE:FNV opened at $147.13 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

