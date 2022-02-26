Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 391,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,771,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 212.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,855,000 after buying an additional 117,830 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Shares of LLY opened at $250.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average is $250.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 63.84%.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.