Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,608 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Plains GP worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Plains GP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Plains GP by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,900 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.93 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

