Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $6,680,919. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $239.41 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.42.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.15.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

