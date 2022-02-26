Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,139 shares of company stock worth $5,582,333 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.