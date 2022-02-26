Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $3.94 Million in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cirrus Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $6,192,977. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

