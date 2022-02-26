Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $4.24 Million in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,329,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -341.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

