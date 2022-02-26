Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $4.52 Million in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CODI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $202,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $224,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE CODI opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

