Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $4.70 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.39 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

