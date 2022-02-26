Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $4.87 Million in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,030,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 13.80% of SeaSpine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 475,686 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 93.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 293,649 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at $3,911,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 552,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNE stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

