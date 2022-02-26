Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $5.57 Million in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,903,000 after acquiring an additional 216,003 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,647,000 after acquiring an additional 75,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after buying an additional 61,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $25.64 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

