Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.4% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

