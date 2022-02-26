Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $302.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.38 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

