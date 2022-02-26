Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 2,863,954 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 728.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,692,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 1,488,600 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 1,451,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,579,000 after buying an additional 1,054,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,478,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 980,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.07.

AIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

