Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Canoo by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canoo by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 103,273 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Canoo by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOEV shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

