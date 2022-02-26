Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cirrus Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.7% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,778,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

In related news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $6,192,977. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

