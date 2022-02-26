Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 885.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 466,637 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $1,241,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

