Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,206,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

GXO opened at $84.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

