Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dorman Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 650,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

