Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,030,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 13.80% of SeaSpine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 432,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

SeaSpine stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.17.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

