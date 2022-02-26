Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,586 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 84,673 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 89,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPP opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 641.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

