Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,586 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $401,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 84,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 89,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $25.64 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

