Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 82,651 Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Dril-Quip at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRQ. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 52,102 shares during the last quarter.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

